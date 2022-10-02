Deepika Padukone represented India at BoF 500 Gala event in Paris and boy she slayed it. For the day, the Bollywood actress was seen oozing boss lady vibes in a golden top which she paired with a quirky jacket and black pants. Not to miss, her makeup game and stunning heels. FYI, this was the same event which also saw Natasha Poonawalla, Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, among others in attendance. Bella Hadid Closes Coperni Spring 2023 Collection in Paris Dressed With Spray-Paint on Her Body.

Deepika Padukone at BoF 500 Gala:

