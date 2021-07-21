New bride, Disha Parmar, shared a bunch of gorgeous photos from her wedding with Rahul Vaidya. The couple tied the knot on July 16 and the pictures are proof of their fairy-tale marriage ceremony. Disha looked a vision in a ravishingly romantic Dancing Peacock Ghagra by Asal by Abu Sandeep. The gorgeous lehenga featured a signature resham embroidery and gold zari detailing with bold peacock motifs in mirror dance across the skirt from knee to ankle.

Check Out Disha Parmar’s Gorgeous Wedding Lehenga:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)

Check Out Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

