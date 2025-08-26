It’s finally that time of the year! Mumbai is gearing up for Ganesh Chaturthi, and the city is already buzzing with devotion and excitement. On the evening of August 24, the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025, one of Mumbai’s most iconic Ganpati pandals, was unveiled, sparking an overwhelming wave of devotion and joy among everyone. This year, JioHotstar will bring the magic of Ganesh Chaturthi straight to our homes with a live concert from Lalbaugcha Raja on August 27 at 7 PM. Adding to the excitement, singer and Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya has announced that he will be performing at the concert. Expressing immense pride and gratitude, he shared that this marks a significant milestone in his life, as he will become the first-ever artiste to perform at Lalbaug in its 91-year history. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, he made the announcement and wrote, "Blessed to be the first artiste in the history of 91 years to perform at the very prestigious Lalbaugcha Raja Mumbai! Catch it live on JioHotstar at 7 pm on 27th August." Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Live Streaming: Watch Lalbaugcha Raja, Siddhivinayak Temple, Girgaon Cha Raja and Andhericha Raja Live Darshan and Concert on JioHotstar This Ganesh Festival.

Singer Rahul Vaidya To Become First Artiste To Perform at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Pandal

Blessed to be the first artiste in the history of 91 years to perform at the very prestigious Lalbaugcha Raja Mumbai! Catch it live on JioHotstar at 7 pm on 27th August. 🌸 pic.twitter.com/BMFUsCXRV4 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) August 25, 2025

