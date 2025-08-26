JioHotstar is bringing the magic of Ganesh Chaturthi straight to homes with a live concert from Lalbaugcha Raja on 27th August 2025, starting at 7 PM. Devotees can also enjoy live darshan of Girgaon Cha Raja, Andhericha Raja and Siddhivinayak temple, celebrating Mumbai’s rich spiritual heritage. For decades, Mumbai’s Ganesh mandals have drawn lakhs of devotees, but long queues often make physical darshan challenging. This year, JioHotstar ensures everyone can experience the festival live, featuring soulful performances by Rahul Vaidya, Sayli Kamble and Chaitanya Devadhe, leading to the grand aarti. Rahul Vaidya expressed his excitement, saying it’s an honor to perform during such a spiritual celebration. Co-presented by Smallcase, watch Ganesh Utsav LIVE on JioHotstar from 7 PM onwards. When Is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in India? Know Date, Auspicious Timings and Significance of Vinayaka Chavithi or Vinayaka Chaturthi That Celebrates the Birth Anniversary of Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Utsav LIVE on JioHotstar – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

