It is always fun to admire, pick and choose when actresses dress up in same or similar outfit. And in this case, it is not two but three gorgeous actresses who chose to dress up in the same outfit – a beautiful blush pink mirrorwork lehenga by designer, Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. Disha Parmar, Tara Sutaria and Dia Mirza wore this gorgeous design on different occasions to make head-turning appearances.

Disha Parmar Wore This to a Family Function:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)

Tara Put on This Lehenga to Attend Armaan Jain’s Mehendi Ceremony

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dia Graced a Dandiya Event in This Lehenga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

Pick Your Favourite Actress in Blush Pink Mirrorwork Lehenga Disha Parmar Tara Sutaria Dia Mirza

