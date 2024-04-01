Disha Parmar treated her followers on social media by sharing a heartwarming moment spent with her baby girl Navya. Taking to Instagram, she offered a glimpse into their precious playtime together, capturing a tender and adorable moment in this new pic. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's Munchkin Navya Looks Cute as Button in Pink-White Frock (See Pics).

Disha And Her Daughter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)