Dia Mirza showered her stepdaughter, Samaira Rekhi, with sweet birthday wishes as she turned 15. The Dhak Dhak actress shared adorable photos expressing affection for her 'baby girl.' In one picture, Samaira lovingly hugs Dia from behind, showcasing their close bond. Another snapshot captures them resting on each other's shoulders inside a car, epitomising mother-daughter goals. Dia shared the heartfelt post on Instagram, referring to themselves as 'Sunset Ke Deewane' due to their love for watching sunsets. "Happy 15th Birthday, baby girl 🐯💫🌏," she penned, spreading warmth and love. Check her post below! Dia Mirza on Four Years of Kaafir, ‘Kainaaz Still a Part of Me’.

Dia Mirza's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

