Disha Patani has definitely set the temperature soaring in sensuous strapless gown that she wore for the promotion of EK Villian Returns. She looked every bit gorgeous in red tulle gown that had nude-coloured backdrop to give a dramatic tint to her sexy outfit. The bodycon dress with sequin embellishments exposed her enviable curves like anything! View pics of this enchantress below. Disha Patani Looks Piping Hot in Pink Net Saree; View Pics of Ek Villian Returns Actress Flaunting Her Slender Figure and Charming Personality

Check Out Disha Patani's Pics in Flawless Red Strapless Gown Now:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

