Disha Patani and her flawless style always grab the limelight and attention, no matter what. Recently, the 'Ek Villian Returns' actress shared pics in a gorgeous pink net saree that looked stunning AF! The shimmery saree by Falguni Shane Peacock India was paired with a plunging blouse which makes her electrifying look just perfect. She looked piping hot and flaunted her slender figure in the glamorous drape. Her subtle eye makeup with glossy lips amped up the super fashionable ensemble absolutely. Disha Patani Is Giving Us Major Fitness Goals As She Performs Squats on Gym, Says ‘Burning That Cheat Meal’

Take a Look at Disha Patani's Latest Pics in Pink Net Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Glamorous!

