Diwali is coming closer and we can’t wait to celebrate the big festival by donning some ethnic outfits to get the whole festive vibes this season. In that case, Vidya Balan dropped pics in a beautiful green Kanjeevaram saree that was paired with pink and golden-coloured silk blouse. No doubt, she gave major festive goals in the classic drape that was amped up with a sleek middle-parted bun and statement jewellery that made her look all clean and classy! What else to look for Deepavali celebrations other than sarees that can add an authentic tint to the glorious celebration? View pics and get inspired! Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Others Arrive in Style at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party (Watch Videos)

View Pics of Vidya Balan in Green Silk Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

