Kriti Sanon's fashion choices at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party were indeed stunning and well-coordinated. She looked perfect in her black lehenga from Gopi Vaid's GOLCONDA line. The combination of a heavily embroidered and sequined flared skirt with gold gota work, paired with a black, backless blouse creates a perfect blend of traditional elements and contemporary design. To complement her lehenga, she opted for not-so-glossy yet classy makeup, wearing a black bindi, smokey eye makeup, and traditional oxidized silver jewelry, including a choker necklace, rings, and statement earrings. Fashion enthusiasts and followers of Kriti Sanon's style are likely to appreciate her ability to carry off such diverse traditional looks with grace and flair. Kriti Sanon Sets the Fashion Bar Sky High in Black Blazer Dress Paired With Fishnet Stockings for Ganapath Promotions (View Pics).

Check Out Kriti Sanon's Diwali Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

