After their collaboration with Raanjhanaa in 2013, director Aanand L Rai is once again joining hands with Dhanush for an upcoming film titled Tere Ishk Mein. The official announcement was made through a teaser, giving us a sneak peek at Dhanush's character. On Tuesday (January 28), another teaser was released confirming Kriti Sanon as the female lead in the upcoming film. The video shows Kriti's character walking with a can of kerosene in her hand. Sharing the update, the makers wrote, "Jahan ishq ka junoon ho, wahan kahani alag hoti hai!." Directed by Aanand L Rai, the music of the film is provided by AR Rahman, who has previously collaborated with the director on films like Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021). Tere Ishk Mein is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 28, 2025. Dhanush Congratulates Ajith Kumar on Padma Bhushan Honour, Extends Best Wishes to All Padma Awards 2025 Winners.

Kriti Sanon Joins Dhanush and Aanand L Rai’s ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

