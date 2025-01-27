Dhanush takes centre stage in the teaser of Tere Ishk Mein, drawing viewers into a journey of love and longing. The teaser was released on Janaury 27. Well, the emotional depth of the teaser leaves a lasting impression, with Dhanush’s character set to explore an intriguing narrative. However, it’s the mysterious female voice at the end that has sparked significant curiosity. Fans are eagerly speculating that the voice belongs to Kriti Sanon, further heightening excitement around the film. This buzz only intensifies the anticipation for the big reveal on January 28, with the collaboration between Raanjhanaa creators Aanand L Rai, AR Rahman, Himanshu Sharma, and producer Bhushan Kumar, promising to deliver something special. Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein: Tamil Superstar Reunites With Aanand L Rai After Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re For Another Bollywood Love Story (Watch Title Announcement Video).

Tere Ishk Mein Teaser

