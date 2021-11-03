Who wouldn’t love to dress up in the best ethnic outfit and celebrate Diwali? The festival of lights is here and many have even started putting up best pictures by donning some stunning outfits. But it is Esha Gupta who has grabbed eyeballs by dressing up as the perfect desi girl. She looks regal in the six yards of pure grace and jewels, courtesy her mom’s closet. The actress stole those vintage items from her mom’s closet right before Diwali and dressed up like a total patakha. Well, every girl would love to steal from her mom’s closet at least once for such special occasions. Sharing a series of pictures, Esha wrote, “Stole moms saree and jewels #diwali”.

Esha Gupta’s Style For Diwali 2021

