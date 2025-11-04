A vegetable seller from Rajasthan hit the jackpot in the Punjab Lottery Result Diwali Bumper Prize 2025 to win INR 11 crore. According to the news agency PTI, Amit Sehra bought the lottery ticket from a shop in Bathinda after borrowing money from a friend. He ended up winning the top prize in the Punjab State Lottery Diwali Bumper 2025. "I can't express my happiness. I thank the Punjab government and the lottery agency. All my grief and sorrows have vanished today. I have won Rs 11 crore... I came here for a visit and bought two tickets, one for myself and one for my wife. My wife's ticket won Rs 1,000, and mine won Rs 11 crore... I will use this money for my children's education and to build a house," he told ANI after winning the lottery. Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 Result Declared: Check First Prize Winning Ticket Number, Full Winner List at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

Amit Sehara, Vegetable Seller From Rajasthan, Wins INR 11 Crore Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Amit Sehara from Rajasthan wins Rs 11 Crore in Punjab Lottery Result Diwali Bumper Prize 2025, says, "... I can't express my happiness. I thank the Punjab government and the lottery agency. All my grief and sorrows have vanished today. I have won Rs 11… pic.twitter.com/jHyfWyfLcp — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

