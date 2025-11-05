Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Wednesday, November 5, witnessed spectacular fireworks and a mesmerizing laser show on the occasion of Dev Deepawali 2025. News agency ANI shared a video showing the fireworks, light, and sound show adorning the sky at the ghats of Varanasi on Dev Deepawali. The festivities illuminated the night sky over the sacred river Ganga, as thousands of devotees gathered on the Ghats to celebrate the auspicious occasion. Dev Deepawali 2025 Wishes, Messages, Images: Send Kartika Purnima Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Kartik Purnima Wallpapers To Celebrate Dev Diwali.

Varanasi Ghats Witness Fireworks, Light and Sound Show on Dev Deepawali

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Fireworks, light and sound show adorn the sky at the ghats of Varanasi on the occasion of Dev Deepawali. pic.twitter.com/wGxP0A6rbi — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025

