The much-awaited Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 draw is being held today, October 31, from 8 PM onwards in Ludhiana. Organised by the Punjab State Lotteries Department, the Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 offers a grand first prize of INR 11 crore, followed by INR 1 crore each for three second-prize winners and INR 50 lakh each for three third-prize winners. This year’s total prize pool is worth INR 36.14 crore, with ticket prices set at INR 500. Thousands of participants are eagerly tuning in to the live streaming of the Punjab Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 result to check the winning ticket numbers and names. Results are available on the official website punjabstatelotteries.gov.in. Stay connected to watch the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 live draw and find out if you’re among the lucky winners this festive season. Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025: From Ticket Price and Draw Result Date and Time to Prize Money; Check Everything Here.

Watch Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 Live Streaming Below

