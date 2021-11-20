Jacqueline Fernandez will make you go 'j' with her latest pictures on Instagram. The actress on Saturday (November 20) dropped a few alluring clicks from her photoshoot and they are fabulous. In the photos, we see her posing in a sultry way in white corset top and biker shorts. Not to miss, her sexy heels. Further, we also love her makeup game which looks bold and badass. Stunning diva!

Jacqueline Fernandez Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)