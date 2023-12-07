Janhvi Kapoor turned heads with her stunning appearance at The Archies Premiere to support her sister, where she donned a sizzling multihued, beaded bodycon dress. The Dhadak star exuded chic glamour in the strappy ensemble, complete with a plunging neckline, showcasing her bold and stylish choice. Janhvi complemented her look with soft, bouncy waves in her hair, adding a touch of effortless charm. Her glam makeup featured a blush undertone, highlighted by thick black mascara, peachy eyes, and a subtle beige lipstick.Dive into Janhvi Kapoor's latest look below to witness the perfect blend of elegance and contemporary style. Janhvi Kapoor Commands Attention in Chic Midnight Blue Formal Ensemble and Wavy Locks – See Pics!.

Janhvi Kapoor's Stunning Attire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)