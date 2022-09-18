Janhvi Kapoor, who last seen in Disney+ Hotstar's Good Luck Jerry shared a series of pics on Instagram today that are simply hot. In the photos, the starkid can be seen serving glam in a white bodycon short dress with plunging neckline. We also absolutely loved her bun styled hairdo. Not to miss, her strong makeup game. Janhvi Kapoor in Dazzling Gown Is All Things Beauty As the Good Luck Jerry Actress Puts Her Sartorial Foot Forward in Fashion; View Pics.

Janhvi Kapoor's Hot Photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

