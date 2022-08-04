Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in dazzling gown by Rahul Mishra's The Tree of Life collection which featured sequins in turquoise and gold hue to create an everlasting impact. The Good Luck Jerry actress donned a halter-neck bodycon dress that had a plunging V-neckline to amp up her striking look. Magically beautiful, Janhvi chose to get classy with her minimalistic makeup and enchanting style. She is definitely putting her sartorial foot forward in the ravishing dress that's all things beauty! Good Luck Jerry Promotions: Janhvi Kapoor Raises the Glam Quotient and How!

View Pics of Janhvi Kapoor in Dazzling Gown:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

