Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen on the silver screen in Mili is surely a fashionista who weaves magic all day, everyday. Now, today (Nov 9), the actress took to Instagram and shared a series of pics that see her in numerous stylish attires soaking in the ah-mazing aura of AlUla in Saudi Arabia. Right from fringe to neon, the lady is serving lewks and we are impressed. Janhvi Kapoor Radiates Minimal Fashion Goals in White Crop Top and Shorts; View Pics of Good Luck Jerry Actress.

Janhvi Kapoor in AlUla:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)