The trend for crop tops and denims ups the Gen Z fashion like anything! Janhvi Kapoor knows how to top the fashion game with her chic style and cool looks. The Good Luck Jerry actress took to Instagram to share pics in white crop top and denim shorts which radiated minimal fashion goals for all her fans! She went for subtle make-up ad statement golden hoops to flaunt her casual look with perfection! Check out her latest pics below. Jahnvi Kapoor Is ‘Icy-Spicy’ in White Sequin Saree for Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s Pre-Wedding Bash (View Pics)

Janhvi Kapoor in White Crop Tank Top and Denim Shorts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)