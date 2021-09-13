The queen of hearts, Jennifer Lopez, made a sensational entry at MTV Video Music Awards or VMAs 2021 in a figure-flattering tie-up crop top and mini skirt on Sunday night. The 52-year-old who has been a talk of the town courtesy of her rekindled romance with ex-beau Ben Affleck and scores of fashionable appearances was at it again when she walked on to the stage in a sensational outfit by David Koma. Celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi shared a couple of photos of the songstress before she went to the stage. JLo was presenting the ‘Song of the Year’ award to Gen Z icon Olivia Rodrigo. VMAs 2021 Winners: Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo Bag Prestigious Titles at the Starry Award Night; See the Full List Here.

View Pics of JLo Shared by Stylist Rob Zangardi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Zangardi (@robzangardi)

Jennifer Lopez Shared Video of Her Look from VMAs 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

JLo and Olivia Rodrigo Being Super Cute Duo

📸 | Olivia with Jennifer Lopez while receiving her song of the year award! pic.twitter.com/z3ss3Iqv4n — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) September 13, 2021

