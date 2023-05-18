Johnny Depp looks dapper as usual, attending the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Johnny Depp, who is the ambassador of the Dior Sauvage fragrance, also attended an intimate Dior x @MadameFigaro x @MoetChandon dinner at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, wearing an elegant Dior men's Look by Kim Jones. The pictures of the Jeanne du Barry actor have been shared by @Dior on their Twitter handle. All the looks of Johnny Depp at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 are giving major fashion goals. Johnny Depp at Cannes 2023: Huge Crowds Gather Before Premiere of His Film Jeanne du Barry, Actor Clicks Pics with Fans (Watch Videos).

Here's a Stylish Picture of Dior Ambassador Actor Johnny Depp

In his element, Johnny Depp, ambassador of the Dior Sauvage fragrance, attended an intimate Dior x @MadameFigaro x @MoetChandon dinner at the @Festival_Cannes 2023, wearing an elegant Dior men's look by Kim Jones.#StarsinDior #DiorCannes #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/Nw4h1UmUfE — Dior (@Dior) May 18, 2023

Here's Johnny Depp Pictured Arriving at the Cannes Film Festival 2023

On a #StarsinDior's roll, Johnny Depp is pictured arriving at the @Festival_Cannes 2023 press conference for his new movie, "Jeanne Du Barry," in an elegant grey wool three-piece suit and black boots by Kim Jones, with make-up by Dior Beauty.#DiorCannes #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/CSyCDYClT2 — Dior (@Dior) May 17, 2023

Johnny Depp's Cannes Film Festival 2023 Opening Ceremony Look

For Johnny Depp's dapper @Festival_Cannes 2023 opening ceremony look, the Dior men's tailors apply the #DiorSavoirFaire finishing touches to a custom-made black wool and mohair double-breasted peak lapel tuxedo by Kim Jones, with jewelled buttons.#StarsinDior #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/3uLoIIh0oh — Dior (@Dior) May 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)