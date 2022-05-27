Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are making sure that their fashion game is strong while promoting their next film, Jugjugg Jeeyo. As for the Delhi diaries, the duo were seen opting for printed garments that consisted of a lehenga-choli for the lady and casuals paired with a shacket for the man. Both complimented each other quite well with their individual styles. Jugjugg Jeeyo Song The Punjaabban: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor’s Desi Track to Be Out On May 28 (Watch Teaser Video).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)