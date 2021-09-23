Kareena Kapoor Khan recently turned 41 and is having a great time holidaying with family. Now, as summer's gone and the season of fall is here, she took to her Instagram and shared a sexy selfie. Bebo in the blur click can be seen wearing a black bikini paired with a baggy shirt. HOT!

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)