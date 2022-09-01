Katrina Kaif proves that she is the fashionista who keeps on ticking the style board with her exuberant looks and epic styles! The Phone Bhoot actress took to Instagram share pics of her red-carpet looks and made fans fall for her drool-worthy pictures. Katrina wore a stylish floral green saree that was teamed with a bralette blouse with embellished detailing. The B-town beauty looked ravishing in the Sabsyasachi see-through saree that channelled the enchantress in her perfectly! Ethnic chic style OP! Vicky Kaushal–Katrina Kaif Ooze Elegance in Ethnic Outfits for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Celebrations at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Residence (View Pics & Video)

Katrina Kaif Shares Instagram Story in Floral See-Through Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

