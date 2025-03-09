Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made a dazzling appearance at Karishma Kohli’s wedding bash in Mumbai on March 8. Katrina looked radiant in a stunning pink bodycon gown, featuring a statement floral accent on the bodice. With an effortlessly chic silhouette, she kept her look minimal yet graceful, accessorising with delicate jewellery. Vicky, on the other hand, looked dapper in a perfectly tailored all-black double-breasted suit. The couple, known for their undeniable chemistry, were photographed as they walked hand in hand while exiting the venue. Katrina Kaif Exudes Grace As She Grooves to ‘Sasural Genda Phool’ at Pre-Wedding Function; Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Bride Karishma Kohli

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@karishmakohli)

