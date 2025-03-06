Katrina Kaif continues to win hearts, solidifying her status as both a Bollywood icon and an ideal daughter-in-law. A recent viral video captures the actress gracefully dancing to the popular track "Sasural Genda Phool" from Delhi 6, reportedly at a friend's pre-wedding celebration. Dazzling in a stunning blue lehenga, Katrina radiated elegance while enjoying the lively, traditional tune. Since marrying Vicky Kaushal in 2021, she has embraced family traditions, recently being spotted at the Maha Kumbh 2025, taking a holy dip at the Sangam with her mother-in-law. ‘Disgusting’: Raveena Tandon Slams Men Filming Katrina Kaif During Her Holy Dip at Sangam in Maha Kumbh 2025.

Watch Katrina Kaif's Viral Video of Grooving to Desi Beats at Pre-Wedding Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Watch "Genda Phool" Song:

