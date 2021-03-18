Lakme Fashion Week 2021 is here and sustainable style holds the narrative this time. The latest we see is actor Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar looking all glam in leather-free outfits. Right from suits, dresses to party wears, the garment look refreshing and how. Have a look.

Check Out The Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)