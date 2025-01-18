Kangana Ranaut's directorial, Emergency, finally hit theatres on January 17 after several delays. The biopic of Indira Gandhi opened to modest collections, earning INR 2.50 crore on its first day, according to Sacnilk reports. Reportedly, the film registered an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 19.26%, with the highest attendance in Chennai (25%) and Mumbai (23.75%). Set during India's Emergency period (1975-1977), the film highlights the curtailment of civil liberties and press freedom. Alongside Ranaut, the cast includes Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Anupam Kher and the late Satish Kaushik. ‘Emergency’ Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut Delivers an Ambitious and Provocative Take On Indira Gandhi’s Legacy (LatestLY Exclusive).

'Emergency' Box Office Update

(Photo Credits: Sacnilk)

Watch 'Emergency' Trailer:

