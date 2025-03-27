The Lakme Fashion Week 2025, in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India, kicked off its latest edition with a grand show by designer Anamika Khanna and her label AK|OK at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Wednesday (March 26). Ananya Panday captivated the audience as the showstopper on a star-studded night. The Bollywood actress wore a silver bralette with chain detailing, paired with blue high-waisted pants adorned with silver embellishments which was from the collection, 'Silver Collar'. She walked the ramp exuding confidence and grace, stealing everyone's attention. However, the highlight of the evening was when an overjoyed Chunky Panday couldn't contain his excitement and cheered for his daughter as she walked down the ramp. In a video shared online, Chunky Panday was seen whistling and cheering as Ananya slayed her walk. Ananya's mother, Bhavana, was also present for her special night. FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week Is Celebrating Its 25th Anniversary This Week.

