American actress Lana Condor recently set temperatures soaring as she flaunted her stunning figure in a red bikini while enjoying a picturesque getaway in the Italian Riviera. The actress delighted fans by sharing a series of captivating pictures from her vacation, where she can be seen relishing a delectable meal against the backdrop of breathtaking views. Lana took to Instagram and shared the pictures and wrote, "Mostly food, a little champagne, but mostly food … I’m never leaving". To All The Boys Actress Lana Condor Gets Engaged To Anthony De La Torre! 7 Pictures Of The Lovebirds That Prove They’re A Match Made In Heaven.