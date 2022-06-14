Lana Condor will be starring in a new Netflix series titled Boo, Bitch as Erica Vu. The series will also star Zoe Colletti, Tenzing Norgay Trainor and other actors. The trailer shows Lana Condor's character Erica Vu as a high school senior who has always lived her life risk free until one day she decides to change that, but tragedy strikes and she gets killed in an accident due to which she ends up a ghost. To All The Boys Actress Lana Condor Gets Engaged To Anthony De La Torre! 7 Pictures Of The Lovebirds That Prove They’re A Match Made In Heaven.

Watch trailer here:

