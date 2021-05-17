MTV Movie Awards 2021 was a huge hit... fashion-wise. And every celebrity who attended the gala event was dressed at their best. Be it sassy prints, chic outfits to even slaying it in the beauty department, the stars at MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 red carpet made sure to turn heads. Well, on the same note, here's looking at the top celebrities from the awards night that served fashion to the 't'.

Lana Condor in Giorgio Armani!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr)

Elizabeth Olsen in LBD by Miu Miu!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᗢ ᗢ ᗢ (@maximoffswifeyy)

Yvonne Orji in Mimi Plange!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yvonne Orji (@yvonneorji)

Rachel Lindsay in White Pantsuit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Celebrities (@blacksceleb)

Kathryn Hahn Flare-Legged Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Hipp Spencer (@jennahipp)

Jurnee Smollett in a Teal Jumpsuit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Getty Images Entertainment (@gettyentertainment)

Yara Shahidi in Adidas!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💻 The Four Five Four 💻 (@thefourfivefour)

