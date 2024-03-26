Madhuri Dixit lit up social media with a series of breathtaking photos, showing her radiant beauty in a white lace lehenga adorned with intricate gold embroidery. Her effortless elegance and captivating charm left fans spellbound. The lehenga looked dreamy and romantic and it was perfectly complemented by a matching white netted dupatta. Accessorsing with flair, Madhuri wore a chunky layered diamond necklace, earrings, and an exquisite emerald ring. Her flawless makeup featured a radiant base, complemented by a dark mauve lip shade, subtle bronzer, highlighter, and blush, enhancing her natural beauty. Completing her look, Madhuri's hair was elegantly swept into soft, blown-out waves, adding a romantic touch of finesse. Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Madhuri Dixit Slays in Chic Floral Suit by Ranna Gill, Dances to Live Music.

View Madhuri Dixit’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)