Mahira Sharma wowed her Instagram followers with stylish photos of herself wearing a cool black cropped top and baggy cargo pants. She added white sneakers, a silver ring, burgundy nail polish, and a delicate silver necklace for accessories. Her makeup was flawless, with a touch of nude pink lipstick and blush. Her loose hair completed the casual look perfectly. We definitely approve of this outfit for spring and summer! Mahira Sharma Looks Glamorous in a Sienna Brown Ruched Dress (View Pics).

View Mahira Sharma’s Pic and Video Here:

