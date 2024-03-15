Elvish Yadav and Mahira Sharma's track "Rao Sahab Rollin" is finally out! The music video stars Elvish Yadav in a complete gangster avatar as he creates havoc, fearing no one. The irresistible charm of Elvish is such that even a police lady police officer (Mahira Sharma) is attracted to him. The song not only boasts some badass visuals but also hooks you in with its infectious music. The highlight? Well, we see the latest member of Elvish's 'Systum' Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, featured in the video. "Rao Sahab Rollin" is presented by Play DMF and sung by Vkey & SDEE. Elvish Yadav Says 'Sorry' for Hurting Sentiments of 'Hindu Samaj' for Hugging Munawar Faruqui During ISPL Match (Watch Video).

Watch “Rao Sahab Rollin” Song Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)