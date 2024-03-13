Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav loves to be in the trends. Just days after his controversy with Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, the actor announced the teaser for his upcoming song "Rao Sahab Rollin" on March 13. The song features Elvish Yadav, Mahira Sharma and a mystery guest. Guess what? The teaser reveals a surprising twist: Maxtern makes an unexpected appearance in Elvish's new song. Now, speaking of the music video, Elvish appears to be playing a high-rated goon who fears no one. "Rao Sahab Rollin" full song will be out on March 15. ‘Rao Sahab Rollin’: Elvish Yadav Collaborates With Mahira Sharma for a Music Video, Teaser To Be Out on March 13 at THIS Time!.

Watch “Rao Sahab Rollin” Song’s Teaser Here:

