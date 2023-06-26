Margot Robbie looks utterly adorable in her latest pictures. The Hollywood actor was spotted at the Barbie photo call in Los Angeles. Margot Robbie wore a custom pink and white polka dot Valentino dress. The look styled by Andrew Mukamal serves major fashion goals. Margot Robbie looks like an absolute diva in the quirky pink and white outfit. She accesorised the look with a mini yellow handbag. Barbie Movie: Margot Robbie Thought Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s Film Would Never Get Made- Here’s Why.

Check Margot Robbie's Style Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)