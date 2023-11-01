Mariah Carey Captures the Spirit of Regina George From Mean Girls in Holed Tank Top and Skirt for Halloween (Watch Video)

Mariah Carey channeled the iconic Regina George from Mean Girls with her playful and daring fashion choice. She donned a holed tank top and skirt, perfectly capturing the spirit of the popular character. The costume showcased Carey's fun and creative approach to the holiday.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 01, 2023 09:55 AM IST

In a Halloween costume that channeled the iconic Regina George from Mean Girls, Mariah Carey wowed her fans by donning the iconic two-holed tank top and skirt. The pop diva showcased her playful side in a video, capturing the spirit of the popular high school character, originally portrayed by Rachel McAdams. Christmas Queen! Mariah Carey Announces 'Merry Christmas One and All' 2023 Tour, Deets Inside.

Watch Video of Mariah Here: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

 

