Megan Fox has shared some sizzling pictures on social media. The Hollywood actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a shredded sheer dress. Megan is seen in the see-through knit dress without anything beneath the sheer outfit. "What a stunning woman [sic]," a user commented on Megan Fox's Instagram post. The Jennifer's Body actor's latest photoshoot is inspired by the concept of the Black Moon Lilith. She is seen posing in the backdrop of a forest in her latest photos. The actor styled her relaxed open hair with butterfly accessories. "Lilith rising [sic]," Megan Fox added in the caption of her Instagram post. Megan Fox Sports Illustrated Photoshoot: From Seashell to Brown Colour Bikini, The Actress Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in These New Pics.

Here's Megan Fox's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)