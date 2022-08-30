Meghan Markle exudes glamour and royalty in the new pictures that she shot for The Cut magazine. The Duchess of Sussex has also spilled beans about her personal life with the publication. From talking about Prince Harry and their kids (Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor), Meghan also revealed ‘how she and Harry designed the exact job they wanted to have as royals but were denied.’ These pictures were clicked at her estate in Montecito for which she can be seen in different looks and they are uber chic. From donning strapless midi dress, white pantsuit, classy black gown and the outfit for the cover, Meghan Markle has once again aced the fashion game. Meghan Markle Outfits' Photos From NYC Visit: 3 out 3 for Duchess of Sussex As She Stuns in LBD, Strapless Jumpsuit and Bermuda Shorts!

Meghan Markle For The Cover Of The Cut Magazine

A post shared by The Cut (@thecut)

Vision In White

A post shared by The Cut (@thecut)

Duchess of Sussex

A post shared by The Cut (@thecut)

Bold And Beautiful

A post shared by The Cut (@thecut)

