Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is visiting New York City with her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. And the mom of two made a high fashion statement on this tour, including a visit to the United Nations for a special event. Meghan has made three public appearances, all of which are worth mentioning. It included a classic little black dress, a strapless monochrome jumpsuit, and a Bermuda shorts look! Photos and videos of Meghan Markle’s stylish outfits are plastered all over Twitter and Instagram. Fans just cannot have enough of the gorgeous American actress and humanitarian. Every Kate Middleton Outfit at Wimbledon 2022: What Duchess of Cambridge Wore to Lawn Tennis Tournament, View Pics of Her Royal Appearances!

For the formal UN event, the 40-year-old wore a black dress that oozes class and confidence. The LBD with medium-length sleeves, a slit at the back and cinched around the waist is an elegant choice for a formal outing. Meghan went for a fuss-free sleek middle-part ponytail hairstyle and natural dewy makeup. As for the accessories, she carried her trusted utilitarian Mulberry tote bag and gold bangles and completed her OOTD with a pair of black pumps.

meghan markle is GLOWING pic.twitter.com/tkyCSj5Urr — atiq (@AtiqEllahi) July 18, 2022

Meghan Markle is giving minimalist glam https://t.co/GO8tK7xOlS — Elizabeth Di Filippo (@mselizabethr) July 18, 2022

On her trip to the Big Apple, Meghan met American activist and feminist icon Gloria Steinem. The two were papped, walking hand-in-hand, and for this day affair, the Suits actress kept her look effortlessly chic in a white button-down shirt with navy blue Bermuda shorts. Meghan swapped her black pumps with brown suede pumps and a matching statement clutch bag.

Here she is, they couldn't break her soul ,makes them mad #MeghanMarkle #TheDuchessofsussex pic.twitter.com/y5eha96qE5 — Susana Ekua Duncan 🇬🇭🇮🇹 (@EkuaDuncan) July 18, 2022

Well, I guess I need Bermuda shorts now. #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/SMvTnBlPGI — Elizabeth Di Filippo (@mselizabethr) July 19, 2022

For her third look that saw Meghan and Harry catch up with their friends in New York City, the Duchess of Sussex opted for a more bold silhouette. She wore a strapless monochrome jumpsuit in a contrasting combination of black and white with cut-out and knot-detailing at the back. Meghan finished her night look with strappy sandals and a perfect sleek ponytail.

Gorgeous lovely couple Harry and Meghan out for a night date in New York. Radiating love, happiness, joy and obviously thriving.👏 Our Meghan pre royal style is back. ❤ The Duchess of Sussex look is epitome of class ,sexy and sophisticated. Love it.#PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/y6bYfcazEm — MimiRoche (@Mimicinque) July 19, 2022

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning last night in NYC having dinner with friends pic.twitter.com/E4RC7C4UEk — Summer Walker stan account (@pinkflaminghoez) July 19, 2022

Meghan raises the bar as a minimalist fashion icon on her recent trip. Fashion lovers are going gaga over the Duchess of Sussex as they relate to her style that’s no pomp and show. They look forward to seeing more of Meghan in the coming days.

