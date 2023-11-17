Shweta Sharda, who was crowned as Miss Diva Universe 2023, is representing India at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant. For the National Costume round, the beauty queen showcased her poised and powerful look as the ‘armoured goddess’. The headgear adorned by her featured the lotus halo, whereas the lower half resembled the country’s national bird, a mystical golden peacock with handcrafted feather embroidery. Take a look at the pictures and video of Sharda from the pageant’s preliminary competition. Shweta Sharda Wins Miss Diva Universe 2023! Watch Video of Her Big Moment Onstage.

Shweta Sharda’s National Costume Look At Miss Universe 2023

Shweta Sharda At Preliminary Competition 2023

Beauty Queen

