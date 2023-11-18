The dazzling Miss Universe 2023 pageant unfolds in El Salvador on November 18; the stakes are high for the contestants. The coveted Mouawad crown, a breathtaking jewel valued at $5 million, adorned with diamonds and gold, awaits the winner. Beyond the sparkling tiara, the victorious beauty queen will receive a year filled with commitments, purposes, and ambitious objectives, supported by an annual salary of approximately ₹1.85 crores ($250,000). The stage is set for a night of glamour, dreams, and a prize package that goes beyond mere currency, making the crown jewel of the competition truly priceless. Miss Universe 2023 Date, Venue and Time in IST: From Live Telecast and Online Streaming Details to Facts About Indian Contestant Shweta Sharda- All You Need To Know.

