And what do we have once again? Yes, all attention is focused on the upcoming Miss Universe 2023 pageant. The much-awaited 72nd annual Miss Universe pageant is approaching swiftly, heightening the anticipation for the crowning of the new Miss Universe. Set to unfold in El Salvador on November 18, this esteemed global beauty pageant will witness the participation of contestants from 90 diverse countries, all competing for the prestigious title currently held by R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States. Organizers have disclosed that the upcoming Miss Universe will be selected through various competitions, encompassing personal statements, extensive interviews, and showcases featuring evening gowns and swimwear presentations.

Miss Universe 2023 Date, Venue & Time in IST

The 72nd annual Miss Universe pageant is just around the corner, and the excitement is building as we eagerly await the crowning of the new Miss Universe. Taking place in El Salvador on November 18, this global beauty pageant will see contestants from 90 different countries vie for the coveted title to succeed R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States. Who Is Shweta Sharda? Know All About Miss Universe 2023 India Contestant From Her Career to Stunning Photos and Videos From Beauty Pageant.

Miss Universe 2023 Live Telecast and Streaming Online Details

El Salvador has been selected as the host country for this year's Miss Universe event. The prestigious pageant will be held in San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador, at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena, boasting a capacity for 13,000 attendees. The national costume competition is scheduled for November 16 at 9:00 p.m. EST, following the preliminary competition set for November 15 at 8:00 p.m. EST. This year's event marks a significant collaboration with Live Bash, a platform set to livestream both competitions. Telemundo will broadcast the event in Spanish across the US, and The Roku Channel will provide streaming access. For Indian viewers, the final competition can be viewed on Miss Universe's YouTube channel and X account, starting at 6:30 am on November 19, following Indian Standard Time.

Miss Universe 2023 India Contestant - Shweta Sharda

Shweta Sharda is set to represent India in the 72nd Miss Universe contest. The winner of the 2023 Miss Diva Universe title, a 22-year-old model and dancer, originates from Chandigarh. At the age of sixteen, she relocated to Mumbai alongside her mother. Shweta pursued her undergraduate studies at the Indira Gandhi National Open University. Her journey includes appearances in prominent TV reality shows such as Dance Deewane, Dance Plus, and Dance India Dance. Beyond her reality show ventures, she secured a choreographer position on Jhalak Dikhlaja.

This year's Miss Universe pageant holds particular significance, marking historic changes in the organization's narrative, emphasizing a commitment to advancement and inclusivity. Making groundbreaking strides at the upcoming competition are Maria Camila Avella Montañez from Colombia and Michelle Cohn from Guatemala. They will notably be the first mothers and married women to partake in this prestigious pageant, breaking barriers and inspiring inclusivity in the Miss Universe arena.

