Lisa from BLACKPINK mesmerises with her breathtaking elegance as she steps out in a striking ensemble that effortlessly blends sophistication with edginess at Paris Fashion Week. Adorned in a glossy, multicoloured trench coat that catches the eye with its radiant hues, she exudes an undeniable confidence. Paired with sleek leather pants, her outfit exudes a contemporary charm that perfectly complements her style. With her hair elegantly tied behind, Lisa ensures that her fashion choices take centre stage, allowing her to showcase her impeccable taste and fashion-forward sensibility. Adding a touch of whimsy to her look, she accessorises with a charming camera handbag, further accentuating her unique flair. BLACKPINK's Lisa and Taylor Swift Click Fun Pics Backstage at Eras Tour Show in Singapore.

BLACKPINK Lisa Looks Stunning In This Video

BLACKPINK’s Lisa arrives at the Louis Vuitton show for Paris Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/Ip4yXqod4K — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 5, 2024

