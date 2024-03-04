BLACKPINK's Lisa and Taylor Swift Click Fun Pics Backstage at Eras Tour Show in Singapore

BLACKPINK's Lisa showcased her swiftie pride in a delightful Instagram post, sharing a series of snapshots from backstage at Taylor Swift's second Eras Tour show in Singapore. In the carousel, Lisa and Swift are seen having a blast, with Swift wrapping her arm around Lisa's shoulders in one photo while donning a pale green slogan sweater and denim shorts. Another picture captures Swift posing alongside Lisa and her friends. "Had such a blast at The Eras Tour! Amazing performance @taylorswift," Lisa's captioned the post. Dressed in a stylish ensemble featuring a black bralette, skirt, fishnet top, and denim Louis Vuitton handbag, Lisa accessorised with many friendship bracelets, proudly displayed in the photos as she flashed peace signs and smiles. BLACKPINK's Lisa Spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Show in Singapore Following Her Appearance at SHINee's Concert (Watch Video).

