BLACKPINK's Lisa showcased her swiftie pride in a delightful Instagram post, sharing a series of snapshots from backstage at Taylor Swift's second Eras Tour show in Singapore. In the carousel, Lisa and Swift are seen having a blast, with Swift wrapping her arm around Lisa's shoulders in one photo while donning a pale green slogan sweater and denim shorts. Another picture captures Swift posing alongside Lisa and her friends. "Had such a blast at The Eras Tour! Amazing performance @taylorswift," Lisa's captioned the post. Dressed in a stylish ensemble featuring a black bralette, skirt, fishnet top, and denim Louis Vuitton handbag, Lisa accessorised with many friendship bracelets, proudly displayed in the photos as she flashed peace signs and smiles.
BLACKPINK's Lisa and Taylor Swift Click Fun Pics Backstage at Eras Tour Show in Singapore
Taylor Swift and Lisa struck poses for a series of snapshots at Swift's second of six concerts at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.
BLACKPINK Lisa's Shares Cute Pics With Taylor Swift!
Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM Live, Dear Finch Monday Lottery Sambad Result of 04.03.2024, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List
Main Hoon Modi ka Parivaar: PM Narendra Modi Hits Back at Opposition, Asserts 'Nation First' Over 'Family First' Motto in Tamil Nadu (Watch Video)
Google Reinstates Eight out of 10 Delisted Indian Apps Back on Play Store After They Comply With New Policy: Reports
How To Watch Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online on FanCode? Get TV Telecast Details of IU vs PZ Pakistan Super League Match
Gurugram: Five People Hospitalised As They Vomit Blood After Eating Mouth Freshener in Restaurant (Watch Video)
Pro-Pakistan Slogans: Karnataka BJP Legislators’ Delegation Urges DGP To Release FSL Report Read More
Cheetah Helicopter Emergency Landing: Indian Army’s Chopper Makes Precautionary Landing in Fields of Rajouri District Due to Technical Issue
‘They Can Telecast the Questioning Live’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says He Is Ready To Answer All Questions by ED Through Video Conferencing (Watch Video)
Mamata Banerjee Plays Dhol Video: West Bengal CM Tries Her Hands on Dhol, Performs Traditional Dance During an Event in East Medinipur; Heartwarming Clip Surfaces
‘Wife, as a Homemaker and Mother, Works Indefatigably Round the Clock’: Karnataka High Court Doubles Maintenance to Stay-at-Home Wife Saying ‘Taking Care of Children Is a Full-Time Job’
Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief JP Nadda and Other Party Leaders Change Their X Bio in Solidarity With PM Narendra Modi Post RJD Chief Lalu Yadav’s ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe (See Pics)
Rangareddy Shocker: Father Allegedly Kills His Three Children, Later Dies by Suicide in Tangutoor Village Over Financial Debt
Tamil Nadu: 9-Year-Old Girl Testifies in Chennai Court to Get Father Life Term for Brutally Killing Mother and Grandfather in Royapettah
-
Palghar Shocker: Man Strangulates Wife to Death Following Domestic Dispute in Boisar, Takes Her to Hospital Claiming Suicide Attempt; Arrested
-
US Couple Charged Whopping 13,000 New Zealand Dollars for Requesting Flight Change After Wife’s Shocking Medical Diagnosis
-
Punjab Shocker: Six Women Loot Rajasthan Businessman at Knifepoint in Phagwara, Threaten To Implicate Him in Molestation Case; Arrested
