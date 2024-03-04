BLACKPINK's Lisa and Taylor Swift Click Fun Pics Backstage at Eras Tour Show in Singapore

Taylor Swift and Lisa struck poses for a series of snapshots at Swift's second of six concerts at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 04, 2024 06:21 PM IST

BLACKPINK's Lisa showcased her swiftie pride in a delightful Instagram post, sharing a series of snapshots from backstage at Taylor Swift's second Eras Tour show in Singapore. In the carousel, Lisa and Swift are seen having a blast, with Swift wrapping her arm around Lisa's shoulders in one photo while donning a pale green slogan sweater and denim shorts. Another picture captures Swift posing alongside Lisa and her friends. "Had such a blast at The Eras Tour! Amazing performance @taylorswift," Lisa's captioned the post. Dressed in a stylish ensemble featuring a black bralette, skirt, fishnet top, and denim Louis Vuitton handbag, Lisa accessorised with many friendship bracelets, proudly displayed in the photos as she flashed peace signs and smiles. Nia Sharma Sets Internet On Fire As She Shares Smoking Hot Photos in Black Sleeveless Dress!

  • Viral
    High Voltage Drama in Bihar: Girl Flees After Tilak and Haldi Ceremony To Marry Boyfriend in Jamui, Refuses To Leave Him When Caught (Watch Video) High Voltage Drama in Bihar: Girl Flees After Tilak and Haldi Ceremony To Marry Boyfriend in Jamui, Refuses To Leave Him When Caught (Watch Video)
  • Festivals
    National Son's Day 2024 Wishes, Images and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, SMS and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Loving Sons National Son's Day 2024 Wishes, Images and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, SMS and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Loving Sons
  • Videos
    Delhi Budget 2024: Finance Minister Atishi Presents FY25 Budget, Announces Rs 1,000 Per Month To All Women Aged 18 Years & Above Delhi Budget 2024: Finance Minister Atishi Presents FY25 Budget, Announces Rs 1,000 Per Month To All Women Aged 18 Years & Above
    • Close
    Search

    BLACKPINK's Lisa and Taylor Swift Click Fun Pics Backstage at Eras Tour Show in Singapore

    Taylor Swift and Lisa struck poses for a series of snapshots at Swift's second of six concerts at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

    Socially Team Latestly| Mar 04, 2024 06:21 PM IST

    BLACKPINK's Lisa showcased her swiftie pride in a delightful Instagram post, sharing a series of snapshots from backstage at Taylor Swift's second Eras Tour show in Singapore. In the carousel, Lisa and Swift are seen having a blast, with Swift wrapping her arm around Lisa's shoulders in one photo while donning a pale green slogan sweater and denim shorts. Another picture captures Swift posing alongside Lisa and her friends. "Had such a blast at The Eras Tour! Amazing performance @taylorswift," Lisa's captioned the post. Dressed in a stylish ensemble featuring a black bralette, skirt, fishnet top, and denim Louis Vuitton handbag, Lisa accessorised with many friendship bracelets, proudly displayed in the photos as she flashed peace signs and smiles. BLACKPINK's Lisa Spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Show in Singapore Following Her Appearance at SHINee's Concert (Watch Video).

    BLACKPINK Lisa's Shares Cute Pics With Taylor Swift! 

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Blackpink Blackpink Lisa Blackpink Lisa News Blackpink's Lalisa BLACKPINK's Lisa Fashion BLACKPINK's Lisa Instagram Post BLACKPINK's Lisa Pics BLACKPINK’s Lisa Eras Tour Singapore Kpop Singapore Concert Taylor Swift Taylor Swift Eras Tour Taylor Swift Pics
    You might also like
    BLACKPINK’s Lisa Spotted at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show in Singapore Following Her Appearance at SHINee’s Concert (Watch Video)
    Korean

    BLACKPINK’s Lisa Spotted at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show in Singapore Following Her Appearance at SHINee’s Concert (Watch Video)
    Socially Team Latestly| Mar 04, 2024 06:21 PM IST

    BLACKPINK's Lisa showcased her swiftie pride in a delightful Instagram post, sharing a series of snapshots from backstage at Taylor Swift's second Eras Tour show in Singapore. In the carousel, Lisa and Swift are seen having a blast, with Swift wrapping her arm around Lisa's shoulders in one photo while donning a pale green slogan sweater and denim shorts. Another picture captures Swift posing alongside Lisa and her friends. "Had such a blast at The Eras Tour! Amazing performance @taylorswift," Lisa's captioned the post. Dressed in a stylish ensemble featuring a black bralette, skirt, fishnet top, and denim Louis Vuitton handbag, Lisa accessorised with many friendship bracelets, proudly displayed in the photos as she flashed peace signs and smiles. BLACKPINK's Lisa Spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Show in Singapore Following Her Appearance at SHINee's Concert (Watch Video).

    BLACKPINK Lisa's Shares Cute Pics With Taylor Swift! 

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Blackpink Blackpink Lisa Blackpink Lisa News Blackpink's Lalisa BLACKPINK's Lisa Fashion BLACKPINK's Lisa Instagram Post BLACKPINK's Lisa Pics BLACKPINK’s Lisa Eras Tour Singapore Kpop Singapore Concert Taylor Swift Taylor Swift Eras Tour Taylor Swift Pics
    You might also like
    BLACKPINK’s Lisa Spotted at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show in Singapore Following Her Appearance at SHINee’s Concert (Watch Video)
    Korean

    BLACKPINK’s Lisa Spotted at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show in Singapore Following Her Appearance at SHINee’s Concert (Watch Video)
    BlLACKPINK’s Jisoo Steals the Spotlight in Dior Jacket and Bag, Strikes Cute Poses Wearing Glasses During Her ‘Selfie Time’ (View Pics)
    Fashion

    BlLACKPINK’s Jisoo Steals the Spotlight in Dior Jacket and Bag, Strikes Cute Poses Wearing Glasses During Her ‘Selfie Time’ (View Pics)
    Taylor Swift Concludes Sydney Stop of Final Eras Tour with Heartfelt Thanks to Audience (View Pics)
    Hollywood

    Taylor Swift Concludes Sydney Stop of Final Eras Tour with Heartfelt Thanks to Audience (View Pics)
    The White Lotus Season 3: BLACKPINK’s Lisa To Make Acting Debut in the Upcoming HBO Series, to Premiere in Early 2025 – Reports
    Korean

    The White Lotus Season 3: BLACKPINK’s Lisa To Make Acting Debut in the Upcoming HBO Series, to Premiere in Early 2025 – Reports
    Korean

    The White Lotus Season 3: BLACKPINK’s Lisa To Make Acting Debut in the Upcoming HBO Series, to Premiere in Early 2025 – Reports
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Mukka Proteins IPO GMP
    100K+ searches
    Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
    100K+ searches
    Barcelona
    50K+ searches
    Abhijit Gangopadhyay
    20K+ searches
    Mukka Proteins IPO
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Trending
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Mukka Proteins IPO GMP
    100K+ searches
    Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
    100K+ searches
    Barcelona
    50K+ searches
    Abhijit Gangopadhyay
    20K+ searches
    Mukka Proteins IPO
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma